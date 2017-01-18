BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
Jan 18 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit, Idemitsu OLED Materials Europe AG, in Switzerland
* Says the unit will be engaged in development of organic EL materials
* Says the capital of the new unit to be at CHF 2 million
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)