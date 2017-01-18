UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Weichai Power :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 55 percent to 80 percent, or to be 2.15 billion yuan to 2.5 billion yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1.39 billion yuan
* Comments the increased sales of its main products is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0kmGX1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources