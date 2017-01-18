Jan 18 Weichai Power :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 55 percent to 80 percent, or to be 2.15 billion yuan to 2.5 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1.39 billion yuan

* Comments the increased sales of its main products is the main reason for the forecast

