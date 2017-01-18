Jan 18 Hunan Investment Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 196 percent to 246 percent, or to be 55.9 million yuan to 65.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 18.9 million yuan

* Comments the regain of land project funds of 120 million yuan is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YPSW60

