Jan 18 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd :

* Says co's shareholders Jiangmen Tianchang Investment Ltd and Guangdong Tianjian Industrial Group Co Ltd entered in to agreement to sell entire 15.49 percent stake in total in co to a Qingdao-based new energy firm

* Jiangmen Tianchang Investment Ltd and Guangdong Tianjian Industrial Group Co Ltd will hold no stake inn co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpnBj

