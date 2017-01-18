Jan 18 Qianhe Condiment and Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (66.5 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 93.62 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says larger sale scale of products and improved profitability as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bppYr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)