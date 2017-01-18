Jan 18 Dalian Zeus Entertainment :

* Says it will issue up to 1 billion yuan worth of unsecured corporate bonds for 2017, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says the bonds will be with a term of five years and the interest will be paid on each Jan. 19 from 2018 to 2022

* The company did not decided the interest rate of the bonds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/byCya0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)