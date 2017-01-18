Jan 18 But'one Information Corp Xi'an :

* Sees net loss for FY2016 to be 8 million yuan to 12 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 3.2 million yuan

* Says that variation in asset acquisition plans and sluggish performance of controlling university as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpqvR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)