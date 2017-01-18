Jan 18 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 87.6 million yuan to 111 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 87.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 58.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and compensation income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/057Bmt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)