Jan 18 Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 8 million to 15 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was a loss of 79.1 million yuan

* Says that increase main business income and selling of land using right are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R0QEdl

