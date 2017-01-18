Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 18 Soribada Inc :
* Says its unit Will Investment Inc will buy 200,000 shares of German Automobile GMBH Co.,Ltd, to expand new business
* Says its unit Will Investment Inc will hold 80 percent stake(200,000 shares) in German Automobile GMBH Co.,Ltd after the transaction
* Transaction amount is 6.0 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SVucK2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)