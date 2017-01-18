Jan 18 Kyung Bong Co Ltd :

* Says LAH Co.,Ltd became top shareholder of the company, replacing Yoon Seok Won and other 1 investor, effective Jan. 17

* Says Yoon Seok Won has sold its entire 10.0 percent stake in the company

* Says LAH Co.,Ltd holds 1.0 million shares of the company currently, equivalent to a 5.6 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oow0Mp

