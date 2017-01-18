Jan 18 Nanya Technology :

* Says it will issue the 2016 1st series overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth $500 million, on Jan. 24

* Says par value and issue price of $200,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period by Jan. 24, 2022 and coupon rate is 0 percent

* Conversion price is T$52.47 per share on Jan. 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZjOD81

