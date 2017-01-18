Jan 18 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says co signs cooperation framework agreement with a Zhujiang-based media firm, to cooperate on theater M&A projects

* Says co signs strategic cooperation agreement with a Beijing-based tech firm, on content marketing big data service

* Co signs strategic cooperation agreement with Guizhou-based e-commerce platform firm, on mutual-promoting of products

* Co's cultural and media firm signs strategic cooperation agreements with Business Horizon International Group Ltd, a Beijing-based tech firm and a Beijing-based studio entertainment firm respectively

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/bpsBW ; rrd.me/bpsCQ ; rrd.me/bpsEw ; rrd.me/bpsFb ; rrd.me/bpsFe ; rrd.me/bpsFm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)