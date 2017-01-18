UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 18 Gansu Huangtai Wine-Marketing Industry Co Ltd
* Says board elects Hu Zhenping as chairman, replacing Lu Hongyi who resigned for personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k3T5II
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources