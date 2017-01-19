Jan 19 Dezhan Health :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 10,458 percent to 11,183 percent, or to be 650.3 million yuan to 695 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 6.2 million yuan

* Comments the assets reorganization is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R5UHGF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)