Jan 19 Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 44.4 million yuan to 48.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 40.3 million yuan

* Comments that market development and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2l6XNG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)