Jan 19 Hengli Industrial Development Group :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 7 million yuan to 9 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 46.8 million yuan

* Comments the gain on selling subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oUq2Jm

