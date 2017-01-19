Jan 19 Accordia Golf Co Ltd :

* Says 62,876,737 shares of Accordia Golf were offered in the takeover bid by Midori Development Company Designated Activity Company's wholly owned unit MBKP Resort as of Jan. 18

* MBKP Resort will own 89.18 percent stake in co after transaction which will be effective on Jan. 25, up from 0 percent currently

* Co will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange accordingly

