BRIEF-Synektik sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 mln zlotys
* Sees Q4 revenue at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 Apeloa Pharmaceutical :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 24.9 percent to 34.5 percent, or to be 260 million yuan to 280 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 208.2 million yuan
* Comments the increased operation income and investment profit are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nN69I5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock