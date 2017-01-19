Jan 19 Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to fluctuate by -10.88 percent to 15.85 percent, or to be 5 million to 6.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.61 million yuan

* Says are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z3HBCO

