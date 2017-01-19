Jan 19 Sotetsu Holdings Inc :

* Says the co plans to issue 36th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.7 percent

* Says maturity on Jan. 30, 2032

* Says subscription date on Jan. 19 and payment date on Jan. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KcNPwy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)