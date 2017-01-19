Jan 19 CNFC Overseas Fishery Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be about 25 million to 34 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was a loss of 266.8 million yuan

* Says that expanding trade business and government subsidies are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DVxPlO

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)