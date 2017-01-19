Jan 19 Janus (Dongguan) Precision Components Company Limited :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 127.0 million yuan to 131.7 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 470.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased profits from high-end equipment manufacturing and increased capacity of metal precision products are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/he45tL

