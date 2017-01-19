Jan 19 Lootom Telcovideo Network (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 59.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales price and increased expenses on R& D as well as market development are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JXzdEE

