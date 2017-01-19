Jan 19 YLZ Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 27.4 percent to 57.3 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 17 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.4 million yuan

* Comments that investment in medical service project and cost increase are the main reasons for the forecast

