Jan 19 Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 109.9 million yuan to 137.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100.8 million yuan to 119.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.6 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected operation income in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eUQluo

