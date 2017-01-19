UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Yitoa Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 429.0 percent to 458.3 percent, or to be 199 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 37.6 million yuan
* Comments that benefits from strategy adjustment, income from stock selling and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PCkNmx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources