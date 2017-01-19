UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 30.7 percent to 59.7 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 68.9 million yuan
* Comments that cost control, marketing development and decreased loans are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4VNu7I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources