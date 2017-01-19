Jan 19 Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 30.7 percent to 59.7 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 68.9 million yuan

* Comments that cost control, marketing development and decreased loans are the main reasons for the forecast

