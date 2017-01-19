Jan 19 Goldenmax International Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 500 percent to 550 percent, or to be 324.7 million yuan to 351.8 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 232.7 million yuan to 259.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 54.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dMn3d1

