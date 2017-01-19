UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 38 percent to 50 percent, or to be 250 million yuan to 270 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 2.5 percent to 32.9 percent, or to be 185 million yuan to 240 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 180.6 million yuan
* Comments that improved gross profit rate due to US dollar exchange rate fluctuation is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DMXrlg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources