Jan 19 Lextar Electronics :

* Says it will repurchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.6 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 20 to March 17

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$20 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$6.96 billion

