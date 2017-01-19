Jan 19 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 106.4 million yuan to 120.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 92.5 million yuan to 106.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 92.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased income in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ggjUVu

