Jan 19 Fujian Sunner Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 670 million yuan to 690 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 700 million yuan to 900 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 387.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased costs in Q4 are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fXn4Rl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)