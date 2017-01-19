BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 mln concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock
* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock
Jan 19 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 180 percent to 209.98 percent, or to be 66.97 million to 74.14 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.91 million yuan
* Says that increased main business income and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mQLJJf
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says announces additional us patent granted for CLR 131 and CLR 125 in a broad range of solid tumors