Jan 19 Chia Her Industrial

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series private domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of T$100 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period from March 1, 2017 to March 1, 2020

* Coupon rate is 3 percent

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kak1ey

