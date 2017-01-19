BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Jan 19 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 47.6 percent y/y at 10.4 billion yuan ($1.52 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jOzEjs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.