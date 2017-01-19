Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Hundsun Technologies Inc
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.14 million) in China International Capital's fintech industry fund
* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by up to 750 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jOEM7y; bit.ly/2jbyKgA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)