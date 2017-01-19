Jan 19 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 60 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 295.1 million yuan

* Says that operating of tourism units and increased subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OwD3WK

