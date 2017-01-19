BRIEF-Zhejiang DIAn Diagnostics sees FY 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 227.2 million yuan to 279.7 million yuan
Jan 20 Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 5 percent, or to be 118.8 million yuan to 124.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.8 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 130 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7rQ3qX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 227.2 million yuan to 279.7 million yuan
* Says has received an order from a US authority worth about 450,000 Swedish crowns ($50,990.35)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.