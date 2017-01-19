Jan 20 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 89.6 million yuan to 97.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 77.9 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 93.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZhjMSr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)