UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 89.6 million yuan to 97.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 77.9 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 93.0 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZhjMSr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources