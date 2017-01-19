Jan 20 Beijing Global Safety Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 76 million yuan to 86 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 77.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income and investment in R& D are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/czEOjb

