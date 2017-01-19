Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* ICICI Bank says PhonePe following restrictive practice of allowing only users of its own UPI handle to make payments on its app

* ICICI Bank - NPCI has assured that this will get corrected very soon and the concerned app will allow interoperability

* ICICI Bank says will start allowing UPI transactions to resume on PhonePe as soon as this is corrected

* NPCI advised ICICI Bank to open UPI transactions made through PhonePe Further company coverage: SOURCE TEXT: (Statement of ICICI Bank on PhonePe case: An ICICI Bank spokesperson said: "A certain non-banking application is following a restrictive practice of allowing only users of its own UPI handle to make payments on its App. This is a clear violation of UPI guidelines which mandate interoperability, wherein users enjoy the freedom to choose any UPI handle to make payments. NPCI has assured us in writing that this will get corrected very soon and the concerned App will allow interoperability. As soon as this is corrected, ICICI Bank will start allowing UPI transactions to resume on this App.") (Mumbai newsroom)