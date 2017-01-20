Jan 20 CIMB Thai Bank :

* Says aims for loan growth of 5-10 percent this year

* Says expects to return to profit in 2017

* CIMB group says fully supports CIMB Thai's business plans, including rights issue

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)