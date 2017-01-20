Jan 20 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :

* Says co adjusts sale price for 90 percent stake in trading firm to 23.8 million yuan from 3.7 million yuan previously

* Says co adjusts acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Chengdu XinTong WangYi Medical Science and Technology Development Co Ltd to 187.4 million yuan from 186 million yuan

* Co also adjusts acquisition price for 100 percent stake in Sichuan-based network firm to 500.9 million yuan from 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0WUC40

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)