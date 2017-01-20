BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 20 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
* Says co adjusts sale price for 90 percent stake in trading firm to 23.8 million yuan from 3.7 million yuan previously
* Says co adjusts acquisition price for 60 percent stake in Chengdu XinTong WangYi Medical Science and Technology Development Co Ltd to 187.4 million yuan from 186 million yuan
* Co also adjusts acquisition price for 100 percent stake in Sichuan-based network firm to 500.9 million yuan from 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0WUC40
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago
* Company as vendor and purchaser have entered into sale and purchase agreement