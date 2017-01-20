BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 20 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :
* Says it completes acquisition of property in Tokyo at 15.15 bln yen on Jan. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MLxx2B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago
* Company as vendor and purchaser have entered into sale and purchase agreement