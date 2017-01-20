Jan 20 Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration Inc :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 60 percent to 85 percent, or to be 5.1 million yuan and 13.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (34 million yuan)

* Says lawsuit and increased R&D and financial cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NcO7Fn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)