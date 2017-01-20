Jan 20 Hikari Tsushin Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 14th series 5-yr corporation bonds worth 12 billion yen on Jan. 26, with coupon rate of 0.9 percent

* Says it plans to issue 15th series 7-yr corporation bonds worth 28 billion yen on Jan. 26, with coupon rate of 1.50 percent

* Proceeds to be used for bonds and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tpEDzp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)