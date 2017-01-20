Jan 20 Fenwal Controls of Japan Ltd :

* Says the co to offer an early-retirement program to employees in the department of PWBA

* Says offering period from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17

* Says the co expects 10 employees to take up the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31

* Says the co will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NLlCPN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)