Jan 20 Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd :

* Says the co acquired 21.9 million shares of Accretive Co Ltd during the period from Dec. 15, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017

* Says acquisition price at 520 yen per share

* Says settlement starts on Jan. 26

* Says the co will raise 51 percent stake in Accretive Co Ltd after the acquisition, up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o3TQRe; goo.gl/r6xATH

