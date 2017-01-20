BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 20 Aflac Inc :
* Says co's president Kriss Cloninger, will retire, effective on Dec. 31
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island